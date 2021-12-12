Sunday Night: Another clear, cold night. Low: 31°

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 31°
Monday: Sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 52°
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 34°
Detailed Forecast:
Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s under a clear sky tonight. More sunshine is expected for Monday, but there'll be a few more clouds, especially in the afternoon. It'll be a little warmer with highs in the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than average. A southwesterly breeze could gust to 20 mph at times. Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with lows in the middle 30s. A partly cloudy sky is expected Tuesday with even warmer highs in the mid 50s. There's a chance of rain Tuesday night and into the first part of Wednesday.