Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 68°

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 68°
Tonight: Showers, isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Low: 56°
Monday: Scattered showers and isolated storms. High: 62°
Detailed Forecast:
After a frosty start, temperatures are going to finally be more spring-like today. Lots of sunshine is expected this morning, but clouds will increase through the afternoon evening. Highs will climb into the upper 60s as a south-southeast wind gusts to 30 mph at times. Showers and isolated thunderstorms move in overnight. It won't be a cold with lows in the middle 50s.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Monday. Thanks to the clouds and rain, it'll be a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s.