Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. High: 39°

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. High: 39°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 25°
Monday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 43°
Detailed Forecast:
Sunshine returns for the last half of the weekend, and it won't be as breezy. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s. That's close to average for this time of year, though. The sky stays mostly clear tonight, allowing lows to drop into the middle 20s.
Monday will be another sunny day, and it'll be warmer. The wind will be out of the south, so that'll help boost highs into the low 40s. The forecast stays dry most of the week.