Sunday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 87°

Today: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 87°
Tonight: Showers and storms, then clearing. Low: 56°
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 77°
Detailed Forecast:
Another summer-like day is on tap to finish up the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. While most of the day is dry, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening. Some of those storms could be strong. Showers and storms will continue for the first part of the night before the sky starts to clear and it turns cooler. Lows tonight will fall into the middle 50s.
Monday will be a breezy day with the wind out of the northwest. That will bring in some cooler air. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.