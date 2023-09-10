Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80° Sep 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80°Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 56°Monday: Increasing clouds. High: 81° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Weather Thursday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 49 Updated Mar 10, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Showers and storms, cooler. High 77° Updated Jul 17, 2022 Forecast Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 38° Updated Nov 26, 2021 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 15, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 68° Updated Apr 10, 2022 Forecast Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 24° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Recommended for you