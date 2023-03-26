Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 64°

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River from Lafayette down to Mount Carmel.
.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.
* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Saturday /10:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CDT Saturday /10:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, April 2.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 20.1 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning
to 10.2 feet Monday, April 3. It will rise to 10.8 feet
Tuesday, April 4. It will then fall again and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
