Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 90°

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 90°
Tonight: Mostly clear, becoming muggy. Low: 68°
Independence Day: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°
Detailed Forecast:
Have the sunglasses and sunscreen ready today if you're headed outside! After some morning clouds, sunshine is expected to dominate the Sunday forecast. It'll be hot, too, with highs topping out near 90. Fortunately, it won't be too humid today. Tonight will be a good night for any firework shows. It'll become a little more muggy with lows falling into the upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Independence Day will be another sunny day and even hotter. Highs will climb into the lower 90s as the wind shifts and comes from the south, and it'll be a little more humid. That could help spark a stray shower, but most spots will stay dry. Highs stay in the 90s through the workweek with heat index values likely making it into the triple digits.