Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 41° Nov 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 41°Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 20°Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 45° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80° Updated Apr 24, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 31, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Windy with scattered showers. High: 63° Updated Nov 5, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24° Updated Feb 13, 2022 Forecast Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 76° Updated Nov 4, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 28, 2022 Recommended for you