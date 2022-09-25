Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 75° Sep 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 75°Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 50°Monday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 70° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 25° Updated Dec 19, 2021 Forecast Saturday Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 29° Updated Nov 27, 2021 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 19, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 31, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35° Updated Jan 16, 2022 Weather Thursday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 49 Updated Mar 10, 2022 Recommended for you