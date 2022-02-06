Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 34°

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 34.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy freezing drizzle/flurries. Low: 18.
Monday: Partly cloudy, colder. High: 27.
Detailed Forecast:
Another sunny day is on the way! Highs will climb into the middle 30s this afternoon, and it'll be breezy, too. The sky will stay mostly clear until this evening when clouds move in. Those will be a long a cold front that may squeeze out a few areas of patchy freezing drizzle or flurries early tomorrow morning. Lows drop into the upper teens.
The cold front will drop highs back into the upper 20s tomorrow and usher in a cold northwest breeze. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day. Lows fall to near 10° tomorrow night.