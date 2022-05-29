Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Low: 65°
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 88°
Detailed Forecast:
Another day with a lot of sunshine is expected in the Wabash Valley! It'll be a breezy day, though, with wind gusts from the south as high as 25 mph. Highs will climb into the middle 80s. It'll stay breezy tonight, and as a result temperatures won't be as cool. Lows are expected to be in the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Memorial Day will be even warmer and more humid with highs reaching the upper 80s. Aside from a few clouds, there will once again be a lot of sunshine.