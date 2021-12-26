Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 53°

Today: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 53°
Tonight: Scattered showers, breezy. Low: 48°
Monday: Morning rain, then partly cloudy and breezy. High: 66°
Detailed Forecast:
Christmas weekend will end with a mostly cloudy sky. Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures will still be unseasonably mild in the lower 50s. Scattered showers will develop late this evening and continue overnight. The wind will start to pick up boost temperatures. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Lows will be in the upper 40s, but temperatures will rise overnight.
Rain showers linger into the first part of Monday, but the sky will gradually clear into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 60s, and it'll be breezy. More rain arrives Tuesday.