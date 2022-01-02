Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 30°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues or the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. Mississinewa River at Ridgeville. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Sunday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&