Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 30°

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 30°
Tonight: Gradual clearing, cold. Low: 15°
Monday: Sunny, seasonably cold. High 33°
Detailed Forecast:
It'll feel like winter today across the Wabash Valley. Highs will only top out near 30° under a mostly cloudy sky. It will feel colder because of a brisk north wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.
The sky will gradually clear tonight, allowing lows to drop into the teens. Wind chill values will fall into the single digits. Sunshine returns Monday, but it'll be seasonably cold with highs in the lower 30s.