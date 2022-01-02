Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 30°

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues or the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.
.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a
half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers
to flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Sunday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CST Saturday /10:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CST Saturday /10:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 30°

  • 0

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 30°

Tonight: Gradual clearing, cold. Low: 15°

Monday: Sunny, seasonably cold. High 33°

Detailed Forecast:

It'll feel like winter today across the Wabash Valley. Highs will only top out near 30° under a mostly cloudy sky. It will feel colder because of a brisk north wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

The sky will gradually clear tonight, allowing lows to drop into the teens. Wind chill values will fall into the single digits. Sunshine returns Monday, but it'll be seasonably cold with highs in the lower 30s.

