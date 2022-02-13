Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°

Today: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 12°
Monday: Becoming sunny, not as cold. High: 35°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds are moving in this morning ahead of a quick-moving system that'll bring some light snow to the Wabash Valley. Snow showers will be possible through the middle of the day before moving out this evening. The clouds and snow will keep highs in the middle 20s today and wind chill values will be in the teens. The sky is expected to clear a little this evening, allowing lows to drop near 12°, but more clouds will overspread the area tonight.
Valentine's Day will start off cloudy, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon. It won't be as cold with highs reaching the middle 30s.