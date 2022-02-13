 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

A quick moving storm system is expected to bring snow showers to
Central Indiana this late this morning and afternoon.

The snow may result in accumulations of up to one inch...although
isolated slightly higher accumulations will be possible. Untreated
roadways and walkways will become slick and visibility could
suddenly be reduced to a one half of a mile.

Reduce your speed and drive and walk safely.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°

  • Updated
  • 0

Another cold day with light snow

Today: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 12°

Monday: Becoming sunny, not as cold. High: 35°

Detailed Forecast:

Clouds are moving in this morning ahead of a quick-moving system that'll bring some light snow to the Wabash Valley. Snow showers will be possible through the middle of the day before moving out this evening. The clouds and snow will keep highs in the middle 20s today and wind chill values will be in the teens. The sky is expected to clear a little this evening, allowing lows to drop near 12°, but more clouds will overspread the area tonight.

Valentine's Day will start off cloudy, but sunshine is expected by the afternoon. It won't be as cold with highs reaching the middle 30s.

