Sunday: Increasing clouds, scattered storms. High: 92°

Today: Increasing clouds, scattered storms. High: 92°
Tonight: Scattered storms, then clearing. Low: 68°
Monday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. High: 80°
Detailed Forecast:
One more hot and humid day to finish up the weekend. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Wabash Valley as heat index values are expected to climb into the 105-110° range. Highs will climb into the lower 90s as clouds increase. The heat and humidity will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Gradual clearing is expected after midnight with lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will be a cooler day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 80. Can't rule out an isolated shower, but most communities will stay dry.