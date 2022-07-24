 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, scattered storms. High: 92°

Today: Increasing clouds, scattered storms. High: 92°

Tonight: Scattered storms, then clearing. Low: 68°

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible. High: 80°

Detailed Forecast:

One more hot and humid day to finish up the weekend. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Wabash Valley as heat index values are expected to climb into the 105-110° range. Highs will climb into the lower 90s as clouds increase. The heat and humidity will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Gradual clearing is expected after midnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will be a cooler day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 80. Can't rule out an isolated shower, but most communities will stay dry.

