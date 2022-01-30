Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High: 33°

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy. High: 33°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 19°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 41°
Detailed Forecast:
Sunshine is expected for the first part of Sunday. It'll be breezy with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 30s. Clouds will increase this afternoon, so expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Lows will drop into the upper teens.
Another mostly sunny day is on tap for Monday, and it'll be warmer, too. Highs will reach the low 40s.
By Tuesday, highs will be near 50, but rain showers are likely late in the day. That'll be the start of a prolonged wintry system that looks to also bring sleet, freezing rain, and snow to the Wabash Valley Wednesday and Thursday. Changes to the forecast are likely as new data comes in, so stay with Storm Team 10 for updates.