 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday: Gradual clearing, windy and colder.

  • Updated
  • 0

Cold air returns with a little sunshine by the afternoon

Today: Gradual clearing, windy and colder.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 15°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 30°

Detailed Forecast:

Cold air is returning to the Wabash Valley. Today's highs occurred this morning, so temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day, and it'll be windy. The sky will gradually clear, so a little sunshine is possible before sunset. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under a mostly clear sky.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day, but the sunshine won't be too much help warming up temperatures. Highs will only top out around 30 degrees.

Tags

Recommended for you