Sunday: Gradual clearing, windy and colder.

Today: Gradual clearing, windy and colder.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 15°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 30°
Detailed Forecast:
Cold air is returning to the Wabash Valley. Today's highs occurred this morning, so temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day, and it'll be windy. The sky will gradually clear, so a little sunshine is possible before sunset. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under a mostly clear sky.
Monday will be a mostly sunny day, but the sunshine won't be too much help warming up temperatures. Highs will only top out around 30 degrees.