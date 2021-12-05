Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers. High: 60°

Today: Cloudy and breezy with occasional showers. High: 60°
Tonight: Showers and isolated storms. Low: 32°
Monday: Becoming sunny, breezy. High: 38°
Detailed Forecast:
Expect a cloudy end to the weekend with occasional showers. It'll be a breezy day, too, as temperatures slowly rise throughout the day. Highs will top out near 60, but that will be during the evening hours. Rain continues tonight and a few thunderstorms are possible before it starts to turn colder.
Clouds will be moving out Monday morning, eventually giving way to a sunny day, but it'll be colder and breezy. Temperatures will fall through the morning and only make it into the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night drop into the upper teens.