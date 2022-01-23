Sunday: A few flurries, mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 35°

Today: A few flurries, mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 35°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 19°
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light morning snow possible. High: 41°
Detailed Forecast:
After a quick band of snow showers this morning, a few more flurries are possible through midday. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Highs will occur this morning before a cold front drops temperatures this afternoon. A little clearing is expected late in the day. Lows tonight drop into the upper teens as clouds return.
Another clipper system looks to graze the Wabash Valley tomorrow morning. It'll bring the potential for more light snow, but accumulations will again stay less than an inch. After that, temperatures warm up into the low 40s by the afternoon.