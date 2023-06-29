Storm Team 10 tracking potential for damaging wind gusts

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the Wabash Valley this afternoon.
These thunderstorms already have a history of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Isolated tornadoes may be possible in some of the strongest parts of the line.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is already in place for our Illinois counties until 5 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center has western parts of the Wabash Valley in a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather.
