Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Storm Team 10 tracking potential for damaging wind gusts

  • Updated
  • 0
Futurecast - June 29

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the Wabash Valley this afternoon.

These thunderstorms already have a history of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Isolated tornadoes may be possible in some of the strongest parts of the line.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is already in place for our Illinois counties until 5 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has western parts of the Wabash Valley in a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather.

Download the Storm Team 10 weather app for interactive radar and the latest weather alerts.

