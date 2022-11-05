 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturday: Windy with scattered showers. High: 63°

Wind eases as the sky gradually clears this afternoon

Today: Windy with scattered showers and falling temperatures.

Tonight: Clear and chillier, not as windy. Low: 42°

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 67°

Detailed Forecast:

A windy start to the weekend with wind gusts in the 45-55 mph range this morning. Scattered showers are also in the forecast for the first half of the day. A cold front will slide through this afternoon. Behind it, cooler air moves in, the sky will gradually clear and the wind will ease up. A clear sky tonight allows lows to fall into the lower 40s.

Sunday will be nicer. Still breezy, but mild with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

