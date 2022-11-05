Saturday: Windy with scattered showers. High: 63°

ALERT: High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect. Click here for a map of affected areas.
-
Today: Windy with scattered showers and falling temperatures.
Tonight: Clear and chillier, not as windy. Low: 42°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: 67°
Detailed Forecast:
A windy start to the weekend with wind gusts in the 45-55 mph range this morning. Scattered showers are also in the forecast for the first half of the day. A cold front will slide through this afternoon. Behind it, cooler air moves in, the sky will gradually clear and the wind will ease up. A clear sky tonight allows lows to fall into the lower 40s.
Sunday will be nicer. Still breezy, but mild with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.