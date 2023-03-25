Saturday: Windy with falling temperatures.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.
* WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 939 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain of 2 to 4
inches had fallen over the past 72 hours. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Washington,
Brazil, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals,
Ellettsville, Mitchell, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre
Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon and Shelburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&