Saturday: Windy with falling temperatures.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. .Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana. The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to last on main stem rivers well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 01... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Saturday, April 01. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&