Saturday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 37°

Today: Sunny, not as cold. High: 37°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 22°
Sunday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 44°
Detailed Forecast:
The sunshine has returned just in time for the weekend! Despite the sun, it'll still be unseasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s. The sky remains mostly clear tonight as lows fall into the lower 20s.
Sunday will be breezier and warmer. Highs will climb into the middle 40s, which is seasonable for the end of February. Another sunny day is expected, too. In fact, the forecast stays sunny and dry for next week!