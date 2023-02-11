Saturday: Sunny. High: 45° Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Sunny. High: 45°Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 25°Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 51° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 24° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Forecast Saturday: Decreasing clouds, breezy. High: 34° Updated Jan 22, 2022 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Apr 20, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Morning rain/snow, then cloudy and windy. High: 43° Updated Nov 14, 2021 Forecast Sunday: A few flurries, mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 35° Updated Jan 23, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 14, 2022 Recommended for you