Saturday: Sunny, breezy. High: 75° Oct 1, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today: Sunny, breezy. High: 75°Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 74° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80° Updated Apr 24, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 28, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 85° Updated May 14, 2022 Forecast Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 44° Updated Nov 23, 2021 Weather Tuesday: Sunny afternoon, warmer. High: 68 Updated Mar 15, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 53° Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you