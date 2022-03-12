Saturday: Sunny, breezy and unseasonably cold. High: 27°

Today: Sunny, breezy and unseasonably cold. High: 27°
Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 20°
Sunday: Becoming sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 55°
Detailed Forecast:
The weekend is off to a cold start! After starting the day with temperatures in the teens, highs will only reach the upper 20s today despite plenty of sunshine. Wind chill values will be in the teens this afternoon thanks to a cold northwest wind. Clouds start to overspread the area tonight, and that'll keep temperatures from falling too far, but it'll still be cold with lows near 20.
Sunday will be an even breezier day with a southwest wind. That will help boost highs into the middle 50s. Clouds could linger through the morning, but sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon.