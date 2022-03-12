Saturday: Sunny, breezy and unseasonably cold. High: 27°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact current flooding. The crest of the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday, March 21. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&