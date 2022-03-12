Saturday: Sunny, breezy and unseasonably cold. High: 27°

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.7 feet Sunday,
March 20.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.6
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Friday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet Monday, March
21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and unseasonably cold. High: 27°

Today: Sunny, breezy and unseasonably cold. High: 27°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low: 20°

Sunday: Becoming sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 55°

Detailed Forecast:

The weekend is off to a cold start! After starting the day with temperatures in the teens, highs will only reach the upper 20s today despite plenty of sunshine. Wind chill values will be in the teens this afternoon thanks to a cold northwest wind. Clouds start to overspread the area tonight, and that'll keep temperatures from falling too far, but it'll still be cold with lows near 20.

Sunday will be an even breezier day with a southwest wind. That will help boost highs into the middle 50s. Clouds could linger through the morning, but sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon.

