Saturday: Sunny and cold. High: 21°

Today: Sunny and cold. High: 21°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 11°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34°
Detailed Forecast:
Sunshine will be out in full force today, but it won't help temperatures much. Highs will only reach the lower 20s. A southerly breeze will keep wind chill values closer to 10° most of the day. The sky stays mostly clear tonight. The wind from the south will keep temperatures from dropping as low as they did this morning, but lows will fall to near 11° overnight.
Another sunny day is in the forecast for Sunday, but it'll be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, making it feel colder. Clouds increase tomorrow night ahead of a weak cold front that will drop highs back into the 20s Monday.