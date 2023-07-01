Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 89°

Today: Showers and storms, hot and humid. High: 89°
Tonight: Evening storms, then muggy. Low: 69°
Sunday: Scattered storms, not as hot. High: 82°
Detailed Forecast:
Storm Team 10 is monitoring the potential for more storms through the weekend. After morning storms, another round of storms is possible late Saturday afternoon through the evening. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Otherwise, expected a hot and humid weekend with highs near 90 today. It'll still be humid but slightly cooler Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.
Download the Storm Team 10 weather app for the latest radar and weather alerts.