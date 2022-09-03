Saturday: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. High: 81°

Today: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. High: 81°
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 66°
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 80°
Detailed Forecast:
The holiday weekend has arrived, but so has a daily chance of rain. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today, but it won't be an all-day washout. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast tonight as lows fall into the middle 60s.
It will be a very similar setup Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the course of the day, but it won't be raining all day. Highs will top out around 80° under a mostly cloudy sky.