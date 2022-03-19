Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy and chilly. High: 45°

Today: Scattered showers, breezy and chilly. High: 45°
Tonight: Gradual clearing, cold. Low: 34°
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 66°
Detailed Forecast:
Rain showers are in the forecast for the start of the weekend, though they should become more scattered about this afternoon. Otherwise, it'll be a cloudy, breezy and chilly day. Highs occurred overnight as temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 40s over the course of the day. The sky will gradually clear overnight, and that will set us up for a cold night with lows in the mid 30s.
Sunshine returns tomorrow and the weekend will end on a much more pleasant note. A southwesterly breeze plus the sunshine will boost highs into the middle 60s! Monday is also looking nice with a high near 70.