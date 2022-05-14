Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 85°

Today: Scattered showers and storms. High: 85°
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 86°
Detailed Forecast:
Another warm day to get the weekend started! There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, and they'll continue into the evening. Once the sun sets, the chance of rain ends for the night. Lows will fall near 60° under a partly cloudy sky.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop as a cold front moves in Sunday evening, but most of the day should stay dry.