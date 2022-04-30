Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, breezy. High: 78°

Today: Scattered showers and storms, breezy. High: 78°
Tonight: Showers and storms, then clearing. Low: 55°
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 68°
Detailed Forecast:
A breezy and warm day to get the weekend started! Highs will climb into the upper 70s as a southerly wind gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated showers are possible this morning, but the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives this evening ahead of a cold front. Some of those storms could be strong. The sky will clear after midnight as lows fall into the middle 50s.
Sunday will be sunnier, but still breezy. It'll be a cooler and more seasonable day with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds become more numerous in the afternoon.