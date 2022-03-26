Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 40°

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 40°
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 26°
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High: 43°
Detailed Forecast:
We're starting to dry out across the Wabash Valley, but colder air has settled in, too. The weekend will start on a windy and cold note with highs only topping out near 40. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to near 30 most of the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning before the sky gradually clears through the afternoon. A mostly clear sky is on tap tonight, and that means it will get cold. Lows are expected to drop into the middle 20s.
Sunday will be another sunny day, but it won't be much warmer. Highs will only reach the lower 40s. It won't be quite as windy, but wind gusts could still be as high as 20 mph.