Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 40°

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River from Spencer to Hazleton. Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&