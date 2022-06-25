Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot. High: 92°

Today: Partly cloudy, hot. High: 92°
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 72°
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High: 85°
Detailed Forecast:
Another hot day expected to start the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 90s. You'll likely notice a little more humidity, too. A stray shower can't be ruled out this afternoon north of Interstate 70, but a better chance of rain arrives overnight. That's when a cold front will approach the Wabash Valley, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly after midnight. Temperatures will only fall into the low 70s.
Scattered showers remain possible Sunday, but it'll be a little cooler with highs in the middle 80s. The best chance of rain tomorrow is in southeastern parts of the News 10 viewing area.