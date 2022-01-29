Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 29°

Today: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 29°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 34°
Detailed Forecast:
After a frigid start to the day, temperatures will stay below average this afternoon with highs only in the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Wind chill values will be closer to 20. Clouds move in tonight. They'll help keep temperatures from dropping as much tonight. Lows will settle into the low 20s.
A weak front will pass through tomorrow, but it'll actually be a little warmer with highs in the middle 30s. Expect another partly cloudy day, but that front will make it breezy with northwest wind gusts as high as 20 mph.