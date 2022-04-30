Saturday Night: Showers and storms, then clearing. Low: 55°

WEATHER ALERT! See active watches and warnings here.
Tonight: Showers and storms, then clearing. Low: 55°
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 68°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 46°
Detailed Forecast:
Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening, and some of them could be strong, especially between 6 and 11 p.m. tonight. After midnight, the rain will move out and the sky will gradually clear. It'll still be breezy as lows fall into the middle 50s.
Sunday will be a partly cloudy and cooler day. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s, though that's more seasonable for this time of the year. It'll be another breezy day with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Lows fall into the middle 40s Sunday night under a mostly clear sky.