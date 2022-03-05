Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Windy. Low: 53°

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg.

Wabash River from Mount Carmel to Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg, and
most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Both rivers
have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1100 AM
CST /1200 PM EST/.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Strong Wind Gusts and Elevated Fire Danger for Central
Indiana...

Southerly winds will continue to be strong and gusty through
tonight. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH are possible. High wind gusts
could blow around unsecured objects and create hazardous driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. Of particular concern, will
be late this evening into tonight as a line of showers/thunderstorms
progresses through central Indiana.

Through this evening, the combination of the strong southerly
winds and low relative humidity values; along with drying fine
fuels thanks to recent warmth and drier weather will lead to
elevated fire danger. Open burning is discouraged across central
Indiana, particularly over south central Indiana.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Windy. Low: 53°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Windy. Low: 53°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. High: 60°

Sunday Night: Heavy rain possible. Low: 41°

