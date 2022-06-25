Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73°

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73°
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High: 85°
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 60°
Detailed Forecast:
After a dry evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight as a cold front sweeps through the Midwest. The best chance of rain arrives after midnight and wraps up around sunrise. Otherwise, it'll be a warm and muggy night with temperatures only falling into the lower 70s.
Sunday will be a partly sunny day with more scattered showers possible as the cold front pushes through. It won't be as warm. Highs only reach the mid 80s. Cooler and less humid air spills in Sunday evening with lows falling into the upper 50s.