...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June, 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo..Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73°

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73°

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers. High: 85°

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 60°

Detailed Forecast:

After a dry evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight as a cold front sweeps through the Midwest. The best chance of rain arrives after midnight and wraps up around sunrise. Otherwise, it'll be a warm and muggy night with temperatures only falling into the lower 70s.

Sunday will be a partly sunny day with more scattered showers possible as the cold front pushes through. It won't be as warm. Highs only reach the mid 80s. Cooler and less humid air spills in Sunday evening with lows falling into the upper 50s.

