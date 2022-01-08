Saturday Night: Rainy, breezy and warmer. Low: 37°

Tonight: Rainy, breezy, and warmer. Low: 37°
Sunday: AM rain, then clearing and colder. High: 40°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 15°
Detailed Forecast:
Freezing rain will remain an issue through the early evening, but temperatures are slowly warming up. Eventually, precipitation will only fall as rain. Rain could be heavy at times tonight and a few rumbles of thunder are even possible. Temperatures will warm up to near 40° overnight.
A few rain showers linger into Sunday before the sky gradually clears. It'll get colder over the course of the day with temperatures back in the 20s by the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night fall into the teens under a mostly clear sky.