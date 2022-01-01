Saturday Night: Rain changing to snow, breezy. Low: 27°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High: 30°
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 13°
Detailed Forecast:
Rain showers remain in the forecast tonight, but as cold air spills in overnight, they'll change over to a wintry mix and some light snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows will fall into the upper 20s.
Sunday will feel like winter with highs only topping out near 30 and a brisk northwest wind making it feel even colder. A mostly cloudy sky is expected, but a few flurries are possible in the morning. Lows Sunday night drop into the teens!