Saturday Night: Rain changing to snow, breezy. Low: 27°

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was
18.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Saturday Night: Rain changing to snow, breezy. Low: 27°

  • 0

Saturday Night: Rain changing to snow, breezy. Low: 27°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. High: 30°

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 13°

 

Detailed Forecast:

Rain showers remain in the forecast tonight, but as cold air spills in overnight, they'll change over to a wintry mix and some light snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Sunday will feel like winter with highs only topping out near 30 and a brisk northwest wind making it feel even colder. A mostly cloudy sky is expected, but a few flurries are possible in the morning. Lows Sunday night drop into the teens!

Tags

Recommended for you