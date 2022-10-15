Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: 41° Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 41°Sunday: Sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 66°Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 35° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 29, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Becoming sunny, hot. High: 90° Updated Jul 16, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80° Updated Apr 24, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 1, 2022 Forecast Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 73° Updated Jun 26, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 24, 2022 Recommended for you