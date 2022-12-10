Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36° Dec 10, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Drizzle, then mostly cloudy. Low: 36°Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45°Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Feb 28, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 1, 2022 Weather Friday Night Weather Updated Apr 22, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 26, 2022 Forecast Thanksgiving: Cloudy, breezy with early rain and falling temperatures. High: 48° Updated Nov 25, 2021 Forecast Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 40° Updated Nov 13, 2021 Recommended for you