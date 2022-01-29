Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20°
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 33°
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20°
Detailed Forecast:
Clouds are expected to remain overhead for most of the night, so that'll keep temperatures from getting as low as light night. Lows will drop to near 20.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and it'll be breezy, too. Highs will climb into the lower 30s. More clouds move in tomorrow night as lows fall to near 20 again.
A wintry system looks to impact the Wabash Valley Tuesday night through Thursday with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain all possible depending on the storm's track. Stay with Storm Team 10 for the latest.