Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 35° Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low: 35°Sunday: Gradual clearing, breezy. High: 49°Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 27° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Forecast Thanksgiving: Cloudy, breezy with early rain and falling temperatures. High: 48° Updated Nov 25, 2021 Forecast Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 76° Updated Nov 4, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Mar 29, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. High: 39° Updated Dec 19, 2021 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Feb 1, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Windy with scattered showers. High: 63° Updated Nov 5, 2022 Recommended for you