Saturday Night: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low: 34°

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...
Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar
Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River,
Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...
East Fork White River at Williams.
.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville. Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.
Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.
Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites. Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.
Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton. Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.
* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees. Some county roads are impassable. High
water isolates a few rural residents. Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma. Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 22.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.
* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Saturday /6:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday /6:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
21.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&