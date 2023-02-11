Saturday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 22° Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 22°Sunday: Sunny. High: 52°Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 26, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 11, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow showers. High: 24° Updated Feb 13, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 21, 2022 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Mar 23, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50° Updated Dec 4, 2021 Recommended for you