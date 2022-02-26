Saturday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 21°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 21°
Sunday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 44°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 23°
Detailed Forecast:
A mostly clear sky tonight means it'll be another cold night in the Wabash Valley. Expect temperatures to drop into the low 20s with a light breeze, which will eventually become calm.
More sunshine is on the way for Sunday, and it'll be warmer with a gentle breeze. Highs will top out in the middle 40s, which is seasonable for the end of February. Lows will once again fall into the lower 20s tomorrow night.
The forecast remains dry into the workweek with temperatures gradually warming up into the 50s!