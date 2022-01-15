Saturday Night: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Low: 18°

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Low: 18°
Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35°
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries. Low: 23°
Detailed Forecast:
It'll be a mostly clear night in the Wabash Valley, so get ready for a cold one! Lows will drop into the upper teens. It'll remain breezy, so wind chill values will drop to near 10.
A typical January day is on tap for Sunday with sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 30s. Clouds increase tomorrow evening, so tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few scattered flurries/snow showers early Monday morning, but they won't amount to anything.
Monday is looking mostly cloudy and highs once again in the mid 30s.