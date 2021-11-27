Saturday Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 29°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low: 29°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 43°
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23°
Detailed Forecast:
A mostly clear sky is expected tonight with a northwest breeze. Lows will settle into the upper 20s. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day but cooler with highs in the lower 40s. It'll be a breezy day with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The sky stays mostly clear tomorrow night and lows will tumble into the lower 20s. Temperatures will gradually warm up over the course of the workweek.