Saturday Night: Mostly clear and calm with frost developing. Low: 31°

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm with frost developing. Low: 31°
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 67°
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Low: 55°
Detailed Forecast:
A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Wabash Valley tonight. Widespread frost is expected to develop as temperatures drop into the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky. After a breezy day, the wind will also become calm, further promoting frost development.
Sunday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day with highs in the upper 60s. The wind will pick up throughout the morning and wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph in the afternoon. Clouds return Sunday evening and rain showers move in early Monday.